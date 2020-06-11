One Company Reopens 10 Top Venues on Spain’s Costa del Sol Showing Its Confidence in the Future

IT’S all systems go as the Metro Group reopens 10 of its properties to guests over the coming weeks.

There is a phased opening which runs from Puerto Banus all the way along the coast to Benalmadena and the best way to check dates and opening times is to visit their corporate website www.metrogrupo.com and then check your favourite.

They have an exceptional range of different locations offering a wide range of food, drink and entertainment so in Banus you have the choice of Mumtaz Indian Restaurant, Jacks Smokehouse and the always buzzing Joys Live.

Moving to the Golden Mile in Marbella it’s great Italian food at Cibo Italiano and if you want a beach spot then Bono Beach with free sunbeds in June and a San Juan party is the place to be.

Alberts Bar and Grill overlooks the beautiful little port in Cabopino and recent, special addition to the ranks, Max Beach and its exciting Max Gym are sitting on the beachfront at Riviera on the Mijas Costa.

Benalmadena Port offers another wide range of choices with Jacks Smokehouse, Metro Ristorante Italiano, Gaucho Grill, Coast and the Kaleido Bar which also serves snacks.

All of these eateries have taken advantage of the long lockdown to ensure that they are in great condition and will of course comply with all of the requirements of the State of Alarm.

Remember to support all of your local bars and restaurants as without them, life would be just that little less enjoyable.