No More BBQs for Residents in Costa del Sol as this Town Has Instated a BBQ BAN Until October

This town in the Costa del Sol has prohibited barbecues in public places until October 15.

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development in Torremolinos has decided that barbecues will be banned until October 15, even in those areas which are specially designated to cater for barbecues.

This ban has been enacted because we currently find ourselves in a high-risk season for forest fires.

Their objective is to avoid any unnecessary damage to the forest as any fires can quickly catch on due to the hot temperatures, winds and dry flora in the region.

Unsurprisingly enough, almost half (40 per cent) of all fires in Spain break out due to human negligence, such as leaving embers on a barbecue or throwing cigarette butts on the ground.

However, if individuals make a formal request to the Torremolinos Town Hall for a permit and this is granted, then you may use the facilities. This type of permit will only be provided to businesses such as tourist accommodation, restaurants, or campsites for children.

Only yesterday, a fire broke out in Malaga’s Alhaurin el Grande but thankfully the firefighters were there quickly and managed to successfully contain the flames before it could spread and cause even more damage.