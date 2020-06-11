‘My mum was sacrificed’ – Grieving daughter Slams Care Home Treatment as ‘Scandalous’

Linda Duncan demands the death of her mother Anne be investigated as she slams the coronavirus care home scandal!

“She put out her hand at the end and though I am heartbroken I was not there to hold it, there was someone to take it.” – Linda Duncan.

LINDA, Anne’s (91) daughter, said: “I will probably never know for sure how my mother became infected, but the two main possibilities are that residents released from hospital into the home under government policy brought it in, or that staff working in a variety of places ­introduced it.

“The elderly were not a priority. Care homes had no access to fluids and no oxygen to help their breathing after they became ill.”

-- Advertisement --



Ms Duncan, who is a lawyer for the BBC, said she was glad she travelled from London in March to visit her mother, during this visit, which turned out to be her last, the family had to wear PPE and practise social distancing.

Ms Duncan said it was “comforting” to look back on this time. The family explained to Anne that due to the pandemic they might not be able to visit her at the Letham Park care home in Edinburgh. Anne had been “extremely distressed” afterwards that she could not see her family due to the risk of visitors bringing the virus to the home, in keeping with official guidance.

TW: Even after three more homes were hit by coronavirus outbreaks and testing kits were finally sent out to them, hospitals refused to take in some of the residents who tested positive.

Why did so many people die in care homes? That may be the most urgent question of the likely public inquiry into the UK’s Covid-19 response. Do you have a friend or relative that experienced the same situation? Let us know.