Magaluf one of 15 Calvia beaches boasting Q for quality flags this summer on Spain holiday island Mallorca

MAGALUF is one of 15 beaches boasting ‘Q’ for quality flags this summer.

Also earning the recognitions this year are Bunguenvil.lia, Illetes balneario, Cala Contesa, Portals, s’Oratori, es Carregador in Palmanova, Palmanova, Son Maties, Cala Vinyes, Ses Penyes Roges in el Toro, Santa Ponsa, and the Romana, Tora and Palmira in Peguera.

Calvia council made the decision to focus on gaining its beaches the Q quality stamp rather than applying for the blue flag distinction.

The Q flags are awarded by the ICTE Spanish Tourism Quality Institute, which comes under the Ministry for Industry, Trade and Tourism.

Calvia undergoes an annual six-day thorough audit of its coastline, which the last time was carried out by the AENOR Spanish Standardisation and Certification Association.

The audits covers matters like beach cleanliness, safety, lifeguard services and respect for the environment, assessing whether an area meets all the necessary requirements and established parameters.