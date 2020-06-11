Madrid’s Hard Rock Cafe to Close its Doors on 31st July

The Hard Rock Café in Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid is to close its doors at the end of July, when the lease on the premises expires.

The American brand of luxury burger restaurants has occupied its place on the Paseo since 1994, becoming part of the landscape in the process.

For more than two decades, many national and international musicians have performed at the venue, leaving behind a dazzling legacy.

However, all is not lost for fans of the Hard Rock’s legendary steak burgers as the brand is currently considering other locations is the Spanish capital.

Restaurants across Spain have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many smaller establishments being forced to close.

In the coastal areas of the Costa del Sol, the surviving bars and restaurants are in the process of dusting themselves down as Spain de-escalates from its state of emergency.

It is hoped that when the Costa del Sol is again open to business, bars and restaurants will once again be ringing with the sound of a full house of happy holidaymakers.