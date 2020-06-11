Health and Beauty News: Tips for treating your skin after basking in the sunshine

Post sun relief

NOW that we can all start getting back into the sun it’s worth remembering that you have been stuck in the house for a while and had minimal exposure to the skies brightening up. Therefore, after sun exposure, you must give your skin some extra care to keep it healthy and youthful.

Sunscreens mixed with summer sweat can leave your skin feeling clammy. Cleansing will get rid of unwanted dirt, oil and impurities on your skin’s surface.

Sun exposure dries out the skin. Post cleanse, add moisture back into your skin with a hydrating facial cream. Apply moisturiser to slightly damp skin to seal in moisture.

Help soothe sunburn with aloe vera. The gel not only hydrates the skin but also creates a cooling and refreshing shield for burning relief.

-- Advertisement --



If you’re looking for extra hydration, try a hydrating mask which gives a cooling sensation and provides extra moisture. Press the mask onto clean skin, sit back and relax.

Use a lip scrub to buff away dead skin cells then apply a hydrating lip conditioner to protect and soothe dry lips.