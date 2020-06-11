Grand plans to transform Adra port area on Spain’s Costa Almeria move forward

GRAND plans to transform the Adra port area are moving forward.

Adra mayor Manuel Cortes announced that contracts for drafting the projects for the re-modelling of the port esplanade and for constructing a 500-space car-park have been put out to tender.

Cortes said these are “decisive steps” towards making the ambitious plans to fully integrate the port into the town a reality.

The mayor thanked the Andalucia regional government for its “firm commitment” to Adra and its “active collaboration,” explaining the plans for the port had reached this stage after a whole series of meeting and discussions between the council and the Andalucia Port Agency.

According to Cortes the port initiative is “key for the current and future development of the town,” and “one of the greatest challenges for this mandate.”

He predicts that once completed, the port transformation will “generate new socio-economic opportunities and more services,” and create “an ideal setting for the progress of tourism and trade,” while giving local residents a new parking and leisure zone.

A €115,000 budget has been allocated to the drafting of the car-park project, with a period of six months to get it done. For the esplanade project the budget is €72,000, and the time period 21 months.

Both are co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and the Junta de Andalucia.