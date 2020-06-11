Four Arrests Include 13-Year-Old Boy for Vicious Police Attack in London’s Hackney

Four people have been arrested following a vicious attack on two police officers in London’s Hackney.

THE arrest includes a 13-year-old boy, as well as adult males, aged 20, 30 and 34. The unsuspecting officers were in the process of making an arrest when they were violently attacked. The two officers involved suffered minor injuries for which they did not need hospital treatment.

A video of the vicious attack went viral on social media, as reported. It showed an officer head-locked and being aggressively kicked, while the accompanying female officer was pushed when she tried to intervene. The UK Home secretary Priti Patel described the attack as “sickening, shocking and disgraceful”. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, tweeted: “This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable, and simply will not be tolerated.”

Senior officers, such as Central East BCU Commander Marcus Barnet, were also “horrified” by what they saw. An investigation into the incident is “ongoing and a number of arrests have been made”, stated Barnet. “Police officers do not come to work to be attacked. I have been an officer for 27 years and incidents such as this still shock me,” he added. “It is never OK. We are engaging with our community partners to discuss what happened and I hope that anyone who witnessed what happened comes forward and speaks with us.”

The police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference Cad 4315/10Jun, or Crimestoppers (anonymously) on 0500 555 111.