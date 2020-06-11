First Picture of Young Man Shot Dead by London Bus Stop in Shepherd’s Bush

THE victim of a shooting in Shepherd’s Bush on Monday has been named by London’s Metroplitan Police as 20-year-old Alexander Kareem.

The young man was found shot near a bus stop on June 8 as he was returning home after popping out to a local shop.

Despite all efforts of the emergency services, Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot in the chest and abdomen.

The Met have issued a statement saying that a white Range Rover was seen in the area before the shooting which was later found burned out in nearby Ascott Avenue.

Police say they are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to the motive behind the fatal shooting. They are urging the public to come forward if they have any information relating to the incident.