Farm workers in Murcia on the Costa Blanca test positive for coronavirus after returning from France

Seven farm labourers from Murcia have tested positive for coronavirus after returning from working in France last week.

IN addition to those affected,who were labouring on farms in La Provence, six others who travelled on the same bus are in quarantine, according to La Verdad.

The first of these Covid-19 cases was detected last Thursday, three days after the bus arrived in the region, and four workers tested positive between then and Sunday. There have been three more confirmed infections since.

Sources from the Murcia Regional Ministry cited told the Spanish newspaper, “epidemiological surveillance mechanisms” have been put in place, although they have no record of whether there have been any cases among workers who got off the same bus in other autonomous communities.

The Ministry of Health is investigating whether those affected by the outbreak presented symptoms before or during the trip back to Spain, although the temporary work agency that hired them denies that any of them presented signs of the disease previously.