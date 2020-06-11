Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions from Spain and the UK

High hopes

Dear Euro Weekly,

Thank god we are going into Phase 3 but I do wonder why are some bars and restaurants holding off opening until July? I thought they would be desperate to open and get bums on seats and start to recover some money. I saw on your Facebook that you are doing something to help small businesses with advertising which is a good idea as it’s hard to really track who is opening and when and maybe some little places will go unlooked and go bust. It really should be a time for businesses to pull out all the stops if it was me I would be plastering posters up everywhere to get people to come to my restaurant. I mean even before the virus, I was constantly seeing certain shops changing hands every six months. Let’s hope they can keep some to last for a long time.

Geoff Sullivan

Marbella

Life of colour

Dear Euro Weekly News,

I have to say am loving the graphic tables you are doing for the can and can’t do of phases. They are much better than reading a boring list printed in other places that you easily forget. At least the colourful images stick in your mind. Also, well done on keeping the news quite upbeat at a time like this. Your writers must be working hard sourcing the best stuff to keep people feeling positive. Ms. Bipolar is definitely my favourite columnist by far. Nothing against the others but I just feel like she tackles things that others don’t and makes me feel a bit understood.

Thanks a bunch

Elaine Clarke

Alicante

Reality check

Dear Euro Weekly News,

I am a UK citizen, resident in Spain for a number of years. Spain has dealt well with the pandemic, instructions to the public have been brief and clear and from what I have seen locally the public has been abiding by them.

The medical system appears to have done their job and I have no complaints though I know some have complained about how strict lockdown is and was. The point is they took action to get the job done no matter if some of it was unpopular they made the hard decisions.

In contrast, the UK is a shambles. I am a Conservative supporter but the Govt has been totally inept and cowardly in their decisions, it is not a popularity contest, making the tough decisions and leadership seems beyond them.

The UK is now in the position of more deaths in a week than all 27 EU countries combined.

The blame lies at the feet of an impotent, incompetent Govt.

Those who may think I am being “disloyal” to my home country need a reality check. It would be stupid to praise Boris and co for this mess just because they are British.

If the cap fits etc.

I just hope this dithering and lack of decision making doesn’t cost more lives.

Clarity, brevity and make the tough decisions, that’s what they are there for.

B Mc Donnell OBE

Javea