€10,400 fine for Belgian Prince over “Corona” Party in Spain

Belgian Prince Joachim, who is nephew of King Philippe was fined €10,400 today by Spanish police.

The penalty follows the Prince’s trip to Spain at the end of May, when he spent time with friends in Cordoba.

The trip took place as Spain was de-escalating from its severe lockdown which began in March.

While staying in Cordoba, Prince Joachim hosted a party which allegedly included 27 people. At that time, the party was in breach of the rule of no more than 15 people in social gatherings.

Two days after the party, the Prince was tested positive for Covid-19, which is how details of his breach of the rules came to light.

Prince Joachim has since made an official apology.