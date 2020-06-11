Cartama rescue charity aim to change the public perception of dogs in their care by showing their loving and happy side

AS OF Monday 1st June, PPP Kennels, a rescue charity based in Cartama is now a legally registered UK based charity thanks to a merger under the charity Commission guidelines, with Hampshire Hounds run by Tracey Vickery in the UK.

Both rescues will now operate under the name of Sunny Shores Dog Rescue.

Euro Weekly News spoke exclusively to Geoff and Tracey who own the kennels about the amazing work that the charity does, “Our mission is to change the perception that the public has of the dogs we rescue, these are breeds like Staffies, Pitbulls, Bull Terriers and Bull breeds in general. Breeds that have been unfairly dubbed by the media as ‘devil dogs’,” and added, “We want to end the legislation in the UK that singles out these dogs and show that they can be loving, fun and happy family pets.”

The charity’s aim is to continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome as many dogs as possible, all with full assessments, health checks and with full RBU throughout Europe and the UK. Only UK legal dogs will travel to the UK and only when they have a 5 star home that has been checked and approved by the trustees.

Geoff and Tracey were keen to point out that the charity takes in these abused, neglected and abandoned dogs from all over Spain and the UK, “We currently have space for 35 dogs and we have taken dogs in from local centres in Malaga but also places as far as Seville, Almeria, Cadiz and Madrid. We would like to invite people to visit the kennels and see these dogs in a true light, playing and having fun.”

In Cartama, the charity has the staff and facilities to ensure that the dogs are rescued and assessed to ensure that the forever home is a perfect fit. Sunny Shores Dog Rescue will continue to update their followers and supporters daily through their Facebook page and website – pppkennels01.simplesite.com