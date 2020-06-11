Campaign to shop locally as too many shutters on shops that had to close during lockdown remain down

ALFAZ Town Hall is backing commerce with its ‘Help to raise the shutters’ campaign.

“Small and medium businesses contribute to the community because they bring colour to the municipality, keeping the town centre and neighbourhoods alive,” Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques said.

A town hall publicity spot urges residents and visitors to help local business-owners lift the shutters they pulled down when the State of Alarm was announced.

Too many remained down, Arques declared, making a call to shop in Alfaz and Albir and help the local economy.