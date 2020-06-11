Brits ‘Give Up Hope’ In Visiting Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca This Summer

Pessimistic Brits have ‘given up hope’ in regard to spending their holidays in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca this summer.

Britain and Spain have a strong and long-lasting relationship with regard to its tourism industry.

Britain has been the top tourism market for Spain since the 50’s when package deal holidays were first introduced. The combination of good weather and cheap prices in the Iberian Peninsula has attracted millions of UK visitors over the years.

However, the coronavirus crisis has put a stop to care-free travel between both nations. Now that Spain has managed to contain the spread of the virus, the same cannot be said for the UK, which is currently the country with the second greatest confirmed number of deaths.

-- Advertisement --



The UK’s unfavourable evolution in the coronavirus pandemic is an impeding factor which has made Spain wary about letting Brits back into their beloved holiday destination.

British national, John Mason says that he has “finally given up hope of visiting [Benalmadena] this year after” seeing Spain’s “attitude towards Brits” and he hopes that “other European destinations don’t adopt” a similar attitude.

Mason is pessimistic after having learnt that Spain is reluctant to collaborate with the UK in creating a ‘safe corridor’ with Britain, despite mounting pressure from the travel industry to do so.

Mason is “gutted” as he considers himself to be a loyal tourist who has been visiting Benalmadena for over 20 years.

Other Brits recognise Spain’s reluctance to open its borders. Mark Duncan Richardson has said that, although he has two holidays booked, he doesn’t “blame [Sanchez] for not wanting to put” Spain at risk, as the UK must first see [their] number of Covid cases drop “dramatically.”