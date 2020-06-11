BREAKING UK: 26,985 People told to Self-Isolate by Test and Trace Scheme

THE Department of Health has just announced that a total of 26,985 people have been told to self-isolate through the government’s contact tracing system.

From May 28 and June 3, 8,117 people tested positive for Covid-19 and around 75 per cent submitted details of people they had been in close contact with to the test and trace scheme.

The system then identified 31,794 contacts from this information and around 85 per cent were contacted and told to stay at home.

The test and trace system is believed to be key to helping ease lockdown measures.

Baroness Harding, who is the head of the test and trace scheme said that the majority of people contacted have been fully compliant. She admitted that the system was not yet at the “gold standard” but that it was functioning adequately.