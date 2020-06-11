BREAKING: Government Tells Brits Not to Take Hand Luggage on Flights

THE UK government has released new guidance this morning for Brits looking to travel abroad in the coming months, which advises all travellers should wear masks and check in suitcases.

The new rules will mean that passengers will not be allowed to take hand luggage on board their flight. These measures are being taken to stop the spread of the virus when international borders start to reopen to British tourists.

Passengers must also wear face coverings at all times and should remain seated during flights. Many airlines are requesting passengers ask flight crew to use the toilets, rather than queuing in the aisles.

Airlines are also being encouraged to limit the number of face-to-face interactions between staff and passengers.

Most airlines charge additional fees for putting luggage in the hold. At this point in time, it is unclear whether these fees will be waived.