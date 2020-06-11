Beckhams at War with Neighbours (AGAIN) in Privacy Row at £30m London Home

VICTORIA and David Beckham are embroiled in yet another planning row with a neighbour of their £30 million townhouse in west London.
This is the second dispute to have exploded this week, as the couple is already at war with residents near their Cotswolds estate over a new security gate.
The latest row is based on David and Victoria’s “concerns” that their garden can be overlooked by their neighbour.
The neighbour had submitted plans to develop the property to include major alterations and a completely new outdoor space in November last year.
The planning application was refused after the Beckhams complained that the project would create a balcony on the neighbour’s first floor which may have overlooked their back garden.
The world-famous pair were also worried that a planned roof light would be visible from their house and spoil their ambience.
The neighbour has now sought pre-planning advice from the council and has every intention of proceeding with the project.