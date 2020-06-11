Beaches in Spain’s Costa Almeria destination Cuevas del Almanzora all set for start of summer season

THE beaches along the Cuevas del Almanzora coast are set for the start of the summer, the local council says.

The local authority’s Works and Services department has this week been finalising the efforts to get the municipality’s 17-kilometres of coastline, which includes Villaricos and Palomares, ready to receive visitors from next Monday June 15, when the season gets underway.

For the last fortnight, works have been carried out to ensure the beaches and facilities are all prepared, and above all else that cleanliness and safety are guaranteed.

The council explained that the works have included thorough cleans of all toilet modules, preparing modules for lifeguard posts and repairs to viewing points and access to beaches.

It also explained that the cleaning service will this year be doubled for the duration of the holiday season and that there will be a person permanently assigned to the continuous disinfection of the toilet modules.

The council said it is allocating some €100,000 extra this year to beach cleaning services and safety to ensure the public can “continue enjoying safe beaches, free of Covid-19.”