Anti-rabies campaign for dogs, cats and ferrets starts in Alfaz and Albir with special price from local vets

THIS year’s anti-rabies campaign for dogs, cats and ferrets has begun in Alfaz and Albir.

Five veterinary clinics – Veter Salud La Creu, El Valle Clinica Veterinaria, Hospital Veterinario Marina Baixa, Centro Veterinario Vet Movil Albir and PlayAlbir Clinica Veterinaria – are cooperating with the campaign which begins on Monday June 15 and continues until June 30.

The €19 charge covers the anti-rabies vaccination and anti-parasite treatment.

Dogs need to be microchipped to be eligible for the offer and owners will be required to provide their pet’s identity papers.