Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to ‘Biggest Fight in British Boxing History’

ANTHONY JOSHUA and Tyson Fury have announced a mighty showdown, being billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Joshua from Watford and Manchester-born Fury both currently hold the world heavyweight belts.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said on Wednesday that both of the fighters’ camps had agreed to two bouts. Claiming that the first bout would be “the biggest fight ever in British boxing,” adding that” it doesn’t get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation.”

Fury later said in a video message on Twitter: “The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed. Get in there my boy!”

A date and venue has yet to be finalised and contracts are still being agreed although Hearn said both sides have agreed on financial terms. He added: “The first fight could happen next summer.”

Fury plans to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time before taking on Joshua.