Worrying Covid-19 Outbreak in Spain’s Bilbao Hospital Infects 25 & Causes One Death

A worrying Covid-19 outbreak in Bilbao’s Basurto Hospital in the Basque country has infected 25 people with the disease.

THE infected people include nine health professionals, 12 patients and four people who visited the hospital, according to the regional Ministry of Health. Basurto Hospital has also registered one death of a patient, who had other life-threatening conditions, as a result of the outbreak.

Overall, the Basque Country has registered three more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching 1,580 deaths since the pandemic started. In addition, several new positive cases have been confirmed by PCR tests, with 15 of them in Vizcaya. Of the 15 PCR positives detected in Vizcaya today, five are related to the outbreak at Basurto Hospital. “All the cases have been located and are being observed,” confirmed Nekane Murga, the Regional Health Minister.

According to Murga, a total of 4,736 tests were carried out yesterday in the Basque Country (3,451 by PCR and 1,286 rapid tests).