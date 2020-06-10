Will Madrid host Champions League Finals This Year?

The Mayor of Madrid has just confirmed that the Spanish city is currently in talks with organisers of the Champions League on hosting the massively popular event.

While the world has been in lockdown, football matches have been suspended across the UK and Europe.

Now that Spain is slowly emerging from one of the harshest lockdowns in Europe, La Liga football matches are now back on – albeit without an audience.

Football is a national sport in Spain and it is not unusual for the whole family to attend matches as part of a day out. The lockdown months have let the sport’s millions of fans without any form of access to matches, with most league games being suspended because of the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The Champions League final was originally scheduled for 30th May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul although it was cancelled earlier in the year. Now, Madrid is champing at the bit to claim the role of hosts for the competition which is watched by millions around the world.

On the Costa del Sol, locally organised football teams are finally returning to their ‘new normal’, which has come as a huge relief to many, fans.