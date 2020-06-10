WATCH: Chilling Footage of Deadly Gas Explosion in Malaga’s Torre del Mar Which Killed One Brit and Injured Another

#VélezMálaga Continúan los trabajos de evaluación de la estructura del edificio dañado por la explosión. #CPBMálaga pic.twitter.com/ZkAAlFpHxT — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) June 10, 2020

Earlier this morning, at around 7:00 a.m. a British couple living in a flat in Malaga’s Torre del Mar, suffered a deadly gas explosion which left their home in ruins.

The elderly couple lived on the second floor of a four-storey building and the explosion has affected 9 other families in the block of flats.

The firefighters in Malaga managed to rescue the 88-year-old man from the rubble, however, they could do little to save the life of his companion who unfortunately passed away.

The adjacent flats appear to have been affected, whilst the flats above and below have minimal damage apart from the slabs and staircase which are ruined.

The British national has been taken to the intensive care unit at the regional hospital.

Firefighters have released chilling images and footage of the accident which was not the first of its kind in the building.