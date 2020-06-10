Vera council on Spain’s Costa Almeria takes on private security to enforce social distancing

VERA council is taking on private security personnel to control the number of people going into the local authority’s public assistance office and to ensure social distancing is maintained at all times.

Public Safety councillor Alfonso Garcia said the move is aimed at “offering greater safety guarantees” in the face of the risk of Covid-19 infection for both municipal employees and for the members of the public who use the office to sort out administrative matters.

The councillor pointed out that in recent days there have been high numbers of people going to the office due to the backlog created by the coronavirus crisis lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



Garcia explained the private security personnel will “contribute to the reinforcement of the existing municipal security as the Local Police officers who currently carry out these functions will be able to attend to other matters related to public safety.”