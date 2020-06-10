UK’s PM to Announce Outdoor Attractions to Open from June 15 as Restrictions Eased Further

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce that outdoor attractions, such as zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas will open on June 15, as restrictions are eased further.

THEY are due to open at the same time as non-essential shops in the latest relaxing of lockdown restrictions. This will allow “high streets up and down the country to spring back to life”, according to Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

Although non-essential shops can reopen from June 15, restaurants, pubs and hairdressers must remain closed for now, stressed Sharma. They will not be able to reopen until July 4, he confirmed. “We continue to follow our roadmap, which sets out our ambition to reopen these businesses on July 4 at the earliest,” he added. Sharma, however, promised that guidelines will be published for businesses such as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers/nail bars. “These documents will provide practical steps which will allow these businesses to reopen safely,” he said.

The Government also confirmed that the number of newly diagnosed cases have been falling since its peak in April, with around 1,387 cases announced on Tuesday, despite an increase in the number of tests being carried out. Hospitals have also noted a drop in cases.