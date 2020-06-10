UK: Sky to Hike Broadband Prices from August for Thousands of Customers

Hundreds of thousands of Sky customers can expect to be hit with price hikes of up to £72 for broadband and TV from August.

The telecoms giant says this latest increase only applies to a small number of customers who didn’t see an increase when the company last put its prices up on April 1st.

Sky has issued a statement saying that these customers have different contracts, which means that price increases were delayed until August.

Sky has not confirmed how many customers are affected although it is said to be in the region of 130,000.

A Sky spokesperson said: “This is not an additional price increase – a small number of our customers did not receive notification of their price increase earlier this year and they are now being notified.”