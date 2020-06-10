UK: Queen Victoria Statue in Leeds Graffitied after BLM Protests

As Black Lives Matter protestors massed through the streets of Leeds, they left a trail of destruction in their wake.

In the city’s Hyde Park, a statue of Queen Victoria has been emblazoned with the words “slave owner” by protesters. The monument also had the words “coloniser” and “racist” daubed on it among mounting calls to tear down statues of slave traders and colonialists by the BLM movement.

The Queen Victoria statue was unveiled in 1905 and originally stood outside the town hall.

Among those calling for statues to be torn down across Britain is a group called Topple the Racists, which said: “We believe these statues and other memorials to slave-owners and colonialists need to be removed so that Britain can finally face the truth about its past – and how it shapes our present.”