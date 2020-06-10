UK: Man Dies after being hit by Car involved in Police Chase

A man has died after being hit by a car in West Yorkshire. Locals say that the man had been out shopping for his wife, who arrived at the scene of the accident in floods of tears.

The car crashed and overturned in Wakefield as it was being pursued by police in a marked vehicle. The officers had attempted to pull over a Peugeot 307 shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

When the driver of the Peugeot failed to stop, the police followed the car in hot pursuit. The police chase ended three miles later as the car veered off the road before overturning and crashing into a wall.

Eyewitnesses, who did not wish to be named, said police were initially unaware that a male pedestrian had been hit by the Peugeot and thrown into a nearby garden.

It was only when the officers were informed that they went to his aid and began to administer CPR.

Tragically, they were unable to save the unnamed man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.