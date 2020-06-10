UK Lockdown Sees Carbon Emissions Drop by 11% in 2020

A new report shows that the effects of lockdown are on course to reduce emissions in the UK by 11% this year.

This represents a significant drop from the 3% target set by the Committee on Climate Change, the environmental think-tank that advises the government.

The projection which has been made by consulting firm Sia Partners is based on schools and workplaces returning to normal by the beginning of October this year.

The analysis found that the 50 days from March to May when people were under lockdown in the UK led to a 36% decrease in carbon emissions.

Many people have witnessed a significant improvement in air quality while having to stay at home. Environmentalists hope that as the country exits lockdown completely, people will continue to reduce their use of vehicles on Britain’s roads.