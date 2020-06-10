Two-Thirds of Britons Not Planning To Travel Abroad For the Rest of the Year

According to a new YouGov poll, more than two-thirds of British people do not expect to holiday abroad this summer.

THE survey revealed that British people are reluctant to travel mainly because of the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic disrupting their plans.

Sixty-eight per cent of respondents said they are not planning international travel for the rest of the year, with just 16 per cent saying they still intend to do so and the remaining 1 per cent “unsure.”

The poll also revealed that young people were the most likely to still be considering foreign travel, with older generations being much more reluctant to go overseas before December.

When it comes to methods of travel, the survey showed that people feel trains are the safest types of public transport. Forty-nine per cent said they would feel safe travelling by train, while 47 per cent think the safest way to travel is by ferry.

Spain is among the holiday destinations that is at the top of the popularity polls for those who are intending to travel abroad this year. Travel agents and hotel operators have already seen a massive spike in enquiries as Spain emerges from it’s State of Alarm.