Tunisia is all geared up to greet UK and Spanish holidaymakers for the summer season, says tourism bosses.

Arrivals into the country will be subject to temperature checks and will have their luggage and passports disinfected, while transfer vehicles will be disinfected before every trip.

After that, a second temperature check will take place upon arrival at the hotel; hotels will operate at 50% capacity with social distancing will mandatory throughout. Hand sanitiser will be available at many locations, and all surfaces will be regularly disinfected, rooms will be sterilised and ventilated three hours before guests arrive.

Hotels’ enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols will be extended to all public or common areas, including bars, restaurants, pools, gyms, and any wellness offerings.

Activities, where social distancing cannot be maintained, will not resume for safety reasons. It will also be enforced on beaches, face masks will also be compulsory in enclosed spaces like museums, and other potentially more crowded areas.

The minister unveiled a new “ready and safe” stamp denoting premises that are following a set of guidelines incorporating protocols set out by the World Health Organization, and guided by tourism professionals in the country. Thousands of Spanish and Expats living in Sapin regularly holiday in Tunisia, which until the coronavirus pandemic was recovering from a bleak period in the countries history due to the terrorist attack On 18 March 2015.

