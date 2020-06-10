Train Stations and Airports on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Will Hold On to Your Data For 4 Weeks

Transport facilities in Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, and across Spain will now begin to hold on to your data for 4 weeks.

This is one of the newest measures included in Spain’s decree to ensure a return to a ‘new normality.

As the world learns to navigate under the coronavirus pandemic, Spain has introduced a new law that ensures that passenger’s contact and travel details are held on to in the case that any cases of the virus are detected.

This measure will affect any individuals travelling across provinces, be it by boat, train, or plane. This new regulation will last until further notice.

The passenger details include a phone number or e-mail address which would be used in case authorities need to contact travellers about the coronavirus.

Keeping track of who has come into contact with who is an essential step in containing the virus which has already swept the entire globe.

Furthermore, if travelling on public or private transport a mask must be worn at all times, as this is also a measure included in the ‘new normality’ decree.