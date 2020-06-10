Suspected fire starter charged over blaze causing €70,000 worth of damage on Spain’s Costa Almeria

GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a 55-year-old man from Olula del Rio over a fire in the garage of a residential block in the same locality, causing €70,000 worth of damage.

Inspections of the garage allowed investigators to gather clues and determine where the fire began. Subsequent investigations, during which there was a reconstruction of the events, then led to the identification of the suspected fire starter.

According to the Guardia, the 55-year-old had been aiming to cause harm to one of the building residents, and with whom he’d been having fallouts for years. The Guardia also reported the detainee has a record for threat with firearms and causing bodily harm.

The investigation revealed he had been on the scene at the time of the fire and when the emergency services were battling to put out the flames. Not only that, but he had tried to dissuade firefighters from going into the location of the fire.

In the final phase of the investigation the Guardia tracked down the suspect and charged him.