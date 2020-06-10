Strict health checks for German tourists taking part in pilot tourism project in Spain holiday islands Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza

THE up to 10,900 German tourists permitted to visit Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera in the latter half of June in a pilot tourism project in Spain will be subject to strict health controls.

The tourists, who will be allowed into the Balearics for a stay of at least five days from between next Monday June 15 and the end of the month, will not be required to go into a 14-day quarantine like other international travellers.

Nor will they have to be tested for Covid-19 at their point of origin, but their temperatures will be taken as soon as they touch down in the archipelago, and they will have to fill out a form before landing.

During their stay they will receive details of all the health information they will need by telephone.

If any of the tourists display symptoms of Covid-19 at any time, a protocol will immediately be put into action.

A PCR test will be carried out, and the tourist will have to stay inside their accommodation for four hours until the results. If they test positive, they will be moved and put into isolation in accommodation contracted by the Balearic Island government.

Presenting details of the pilot tourism project on Tuesday, regional president Francina Armengol explained that the German market had been chosen, not only because the islands receive more visitors from Germany than any other country, but also because the rates of coronavirus contagion there are very similar to those of the Balearics.

Armengol said this allowed for guaranteeing the health safety of visitors.

The regional president also underlined how important it was for the project to work and to serve as an opportunity “to reinforce the image of the Balearics abroad.”