Spanish Prosecutors Probe former King Juan Carlos Over Alleged Saudi Bribe

Claims that former King of Spain Juan Carlos received around €90 million in Saudi bribes are under investigation by the Supreme Court this week.

After abdicating from the throne in 2014, Juan Carlos lost his immunity from prosecution and has been under the microscope since.

A spokesman from the court said: “This investigation focuses, precisely, on establishing or discarding the criminal relevance of deeds that happened after June 2014, when the King Emeritus was no longer protected by inviolability.”

Former King Juan Carlos is said to have received €90 million in bribes from Saudi Arabia a decade ago, according to a report published by the Swiss newspaper La Tribune. The ex-King allegedly received the funds in 2008 while immune from prosecution and the investigation will focus on determining whether he laundered part of that money after his abdication.

Neither the former King nor Spain’s royal family has commented on the issue at the time of publication. Credit: Roxanne James