Spain’s Ministry of Health Considers Readjusting Quarantine Period from 14 Days to 10 – Here’s Why

Ministry of Health is currently considering readjusting the mandatory quarantine period in Spain and shortening it from 14 days to 10.

THE Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health in Spain, Fernando Simon, has announced that there is increasingly more “scientific evidence” which proves that people with mild coronavirus symptoms no longer transmit the disease after the seventh day.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also recommended shortening this quarantine period.

However, this measure is still being evaluated before any final decisions are made. Spain hopes to discover which is the “safer” option which can guarantee a more controlled evolution of the epidemic.

-- Advertisement --



Simon has also reminded that using masks in public spaces is an effective measure to lower the risk of transmission, however, he affirms that the best “mask” is to ensure you respect the two-metre safety distance between people.