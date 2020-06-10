Spain’s Andalucia ‘Security Officers’ to Patrol Costa del Sol Beaches from June 15

The Junta of Andalucia has confirmed that from next Monday June 15, there will be ‘vigilant’ security guards on the beaches of the entire coastline to guarantee the compliance of Covid-19 health and safety measures to protect holidaymakers.

THERE will be a beach ‘security guard’ every 250 metres along Andalucia’s coastline, confirmed the Junta. It has employed approximately 3,000 beach assistants to patrol the coasts of Malaga, Granada, Cádiz and Huelva. They will be managed by the regional government and have been given the ranking and authority of ‘security officers.’ Duties will include monitoring sunbathers, controlling the capacity of beaches and providing information to avoid contagion of the coronavirus, amongst other functions.

Although the beach security officers will perform control and surveillance functions, they will not be able to fine or sanction people. They will, however, have direct contact with the Local Police in case intervention is necessary. They will be paid approximately €1,900 at a total cost of around €24 million to the Andalucian Government, as reported.

Also, starting from next Monday, the Andalucian Government will provide all coastal municipalities with other resources to cope with this ‘unusual summer’ to contain the virus, from surveillance systems to beach quads.