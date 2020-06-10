Spain Closes Several Ibiza Beaches Due to High Levels of ‘Poo’ Contamination

The Observatory of Sustainability in Ibiza has announced the closure of several beaches due to “high” and “illegal” levels of faeces.

THE beaches in question had unacceptable water quality, containing levels of E. Coli bacteria and Intestinal enterococcus “which could be harmful to human health”. According to the Observatory, six beaches had “quantities of faecal contamination superior to those legally permitted”, which has led to the “prohibition of bathing”. The six beaches include: Bahia de Sant Antoni, Escollera de Sant Antoni, Es Pouet, Port de Sant Miquel, Platges de Comte and Talamanca.

Untreated toilet waste being pumped into the sea is said to be a leading cause for this and “an ongoing problem” in many of Spain’s beach resorts. According to the Observatory, “The decrease in the quality of the water in Ibiza highlights the lack of current infrastructure.” It believes the only way to improve this situation and protect the marine life on the coast is to “improve the sanitation and depuration and carry out a strict vigilance through quality controls”.