Second Winston Churchill Statue Vandalised with Graffiti after BLM Protests

A second Winston Churchill statue has been vandalised with graffiti after Black Lives Matter protests.

The statue, located in London’s Woodford Green is the second to be defaced this week after a wave of Black Lives Matter protests in the capital.

There were several messages sprayed onto the statue’s base which was also sprayed with the letters ACAB, believed to stand for ‘All Cops are B******s’.

Another statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill was defaced last weekend during a BLM march in Parliament Square.

Statues of Queen Victoria and slave trader Edward Colston have also been targeted during anti-racism rallies this week.