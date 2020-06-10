Satellite Image might Show Madeleine Mcann Murder Suspect Parked Camper Van near by after her Dissapearance

Satellite photo may show Madeleine McCann’s suspect’s camper van parked near Portugal town on the night of her disappearance.

Christian Brueckner, the new prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has formally applied for early release from prison after becoming eligible for parole.

The latest development comes as newly unearthed satellite pictures possibly show his camper van only several kilometres from where the three-year-old toddler vanished just days after. Brueckner , now 43, is also being re-examined in the disappearance of a nine-year-old German schoolgirl and other missing children cases.

The van, a distinctive white and yellow VW T3 Westfalia from the 1980s appears to be parked near a run-down farmhouse where the suspect lived until late 2006 and could offer clues as to where jailed paedophile, Christian Brückner, went in the aftermath of Madeleine’s abduction.

A Spanish investigator has sent the picture to German police and Scotland Yard after spending days looking through old satellite imagery following the identification of Christian Brueckner, 43. One image shows what could be the roof of a VW Westfalia T3 van parked outside a farmhouse in Praia da Luz in May 2007, several days after Madeleine vanished from a resort in the area.

Brueckner was living in the distinctive campervan at the time of the toddler’s disappearance. The investigation continues…