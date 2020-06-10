Santanyi top spot on Spain holiday island Mallorca for beach quality blue flag distinctions

COASTAL resort Santanyi is the top spot on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca for beach quality blue flag distinctions this summer.

The municipality boasts five of the recognitions, up from four last year.

A blue flag will once again be flying on Cala Gran in Santanyi’s Cala d’Or, as well as on the locality’s sa Font de n’Alis beach in the Mondrago Naturall Park, on Cala Santanyi, Cala Llombards and the s’Amarador beach.

Mallorca’s coast has earned a total of 25 blue flags this season, four down on last year.

Palma also gains one extra this time around: for Cala Major.

Calvia has lost six this year, but that is down to the municipality not presenting any candidates. The council decided instead to focus on the Q for Quality system.

The European Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) has awarded the blue flags to beaches and ports every year since 1987. Localities have to come up to scratch according to a whole series of criteria grouped together in four sections: information and environmental education, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.