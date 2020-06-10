Regional government to provide beach assistants who will explain anti-coronavirus regulations to Marina Alta tourists

ONE THOUSAND young people will be working as “tourist assistants” on Valencian Community beaches this summer.

Ximo Puig, president of the Generalitat Valenciana, announced that the assistants, aged between 18 and 30, will explain health and safety measures that should be observed on the region’s beaches to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Present on the beaches of 80 Valencian Community municipalities, they will also send feedback to the regional government’s Tourism Board regarding occupancy of the beaches for incorporation in an App for beachgoers.

-- Advertisement --



Beach assistants will be assigned to each of the region’s three provinces, according to the needs of each municipality and proportionate to the number of people using their beaches, Puig explained.

The Marina Alta is to have 98 of these assistants of whom 32 will go to Denia, followed by Javea (24), Calpe (24), Benissa and Moraira (16) and Benitachell (2).