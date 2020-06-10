Re-opening Benidorm’s beaches is work in progress hampered by ‘unpredictable’ and ever-changing regulations

BENIDORM town hall has yet to announce definitive plans for reopening its beaches.

Monica Gomez, councillor for Beaches, stressed the complexity of the project and pointed out that initially the local government had prepared to reopen on June 21.

Plans are “work in progress” that have to include and adapt the regulations required by the central government’s Ministry of Health as well as the regional government’s Tourism Board.

The town hall would also need to incorporate the Generalitat’s Contingencies and Emergencies Plan.

“Gabriela Bravo, who heads the Generalitat’s Justice department, announced that it would be published ‘shortly’ but this has not yet been revealed,” Gomez said.

Matters were not helped, the councillor added, by the “unpredictable” nature of the regulations: They change from one day to the next,” she said.

Gomez also emphasised that different municipal departments were working on the project and that once completed, all political groups on Benidorm council “would be the first to know.”