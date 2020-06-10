Puppy stolen from elderly lady in Los Boliches area of Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol

MANY of Fuengirola’s residents may know of the homeless people who are usually located around Mercadona in Los Boliches. There is a gentleman there who owns a lovely black labrador Perla who just before lockdown had a litter of puppies. As a kind-hearted gesture, the man gave one of his pups to an elderly lady who sleeps in the doorway of a chemist in Los Boliches as she had been lonely. However, last week a man and woman approached her and demanded that she should give the dog to them and she should not be allowed to keep the pup on the street, the elderly woman was left distraught but managed to keep the puppy from them.

That night two burly men came back to where she sleeps and forcibly took the dog from her. The homeless lady is absolutely devastated and heartbroken.

The puppy is a white Labrador cross with a black nose and black patches on its ears.

Should anybody see the dog in the picture please get in touch with Local Police on 952 665 261.