Parents Furious at UK PM as Plans to Open Schools Before Summer Holidays Scrapped

Parents and education chiefs in the UK are “furious” that Downing Street has decided to scrap its plan to reopen primary schools and allow pupil back for classes, before the summer break.

THE Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under huge criticism for the u-turn, not just by parents and education sector, but also by the opposition Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, today. According to Starmer, the current arrangements “are in tatters” and that “inequality will now go up” as a result of millions of children missing six months of teaching. He also pointed out the absence of “strong leadership” and “robust” guidance on the schools issue.

However, outdoor activities will be able to re-open next week, together with non-essential shops from Monday June 15 as the country eases its lockdown restrictions. The Government is set to announce that drive-in cinemas, safari parks and zoo, can open from Monday too, as reported.