Palma the capital of holiday island Mallorca Spain’s priciest city for tourists

MALLORCA capital Palma is the most expensive city in Spain for tourists this summer, according to a new report.

The Rastreator study of the country’s 10 most touristy cities showed that spending a week in Palma costs 41 per cent more than the national average.

The findings were based on the cost of six variables: seven nights in a city centre three-star hotel, car rental for the week, dinner for two in a restaurant, a beer in a central bar, a cappuccino coffee and a litre of petrol, doing 280kms.

The Palma accommodation works out at 42 per cent above the average for Spain, at more than €102 a night.

A meal out was €52 euros, or 22 per cent higher than the typical for the whole country.