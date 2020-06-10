One Stuck Kitten, Three Firemen from Spain’s Marbella and One Car but All Ends Well

DANGER can come in different forms and whilst the Marbella firefighters are always ready to tackle, fires, floods, rescues and even children with their heads through railings, some thing give them pause for thought.

That was why it took three brave bomberos to tackle a kitten that had managed to get itself stuck in the engine of a car, with its head peeking out through the radiator grill.

As two firemen distracted the fairly unhappy pussycat, a third, who was not even wearing protective equipment made a grab for it and managed to bring it out to freedom.

It then wandered off apparently wondering what the fuss was about.