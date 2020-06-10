Oliva’s Palacio Condal which was once the town’s nerve centre is still worth looking after

A CENTURY after it was declared a National Monument, Oliva’s 13th century Palacio Condal, now a ruin, is to be restored.

Town hall councillors and employees recently visited the remains of the palace which requires a €12 million makeover that will begin with an initial investment of €387,000.

Private properties occupy part of the 7,000-square metre site which the town hall plans eventually to buy at a future date. Their vestiges of the original palace are of “enormous historic value” according to experts.

Once the first phase has been completed next November, residents and tourists should be able to visit some parts of the precinct, said Oliva’s mayor David Gonzalez.

The entire project will take years, Gonzalez admitted, but these first visits will bring home to them the importance of continuing to invest in what was once the nerve centre of Oliva.