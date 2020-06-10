‘Night in White’: Costa del Sol’s Estepona Celebrates a Free Event on June 20

The Estepona town hall in Costa del Sol has announced a new edition of ‘The Night in White’ (Noche en Blanco) which will be celebrated on June 20.

This new cultural and leisure event will go forth in June, respecting all of the health authority’s recommendations, as the municipality prepares its cultural program for the summer.

This free event invites the residents of Estepona to come and enjoy various concerts and performances free of charge.

Nevertheless, in order to comply with the new regulations enacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will have a limited capacity.

The event, which will go on until 2:00 a.m, features an array of cultural activities including a guided tour of museums, a screening of the La La Land musical, a flamenco dress catwalk, dance shows, live music, theatre workshops and a comedy show.